Nov 20 ABN Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS)

* ABN Amro IPO priced at 17.75 euro per depositary receipt

* The total number of offer DRS is 188 million (representing 20% of the shares, excluding the over-allotment option).

* Total value of the offer DRS amounts to approximately 3.3 billion euro

* Listing of and first trading in the DRS on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ABN" will commence on Friday 20 November 2015

* Post IPO, NLFI will hold 77 pct of the shares and 3 pct of DRS

* ABN Amro Bank N.V., Deutsche Bank AG, London branch and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint global coordinators

* Barclays Bank Plc, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A., ING Bank N.V., J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Merrill Lynch International as joint bookrunners