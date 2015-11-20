Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Hengtong Optic-electric
* Says unit signs frameweork agreement to acquire 30.08 percent stake in PT Voksel Electric TBK for about 156 million yuan ($24.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MYFchx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order