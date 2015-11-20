French polling watchdog warns over Russian news agency's election report
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
Nov 20 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in Shanghai-based media firm for 400 million yuan ($62.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I13n2R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
MOSCOW, April 2 Police in Moscow detained more than 20 anti-corruption protesters who took to the streets on Sunday in a follow-up of last week's large-scale demonstrations in the Russian capital, according to a Reuters witness.