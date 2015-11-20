China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Nov 20 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up consumer financing company with registered capital of 360 million yuan ($56.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OUNZHG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.