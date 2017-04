NEW DELHI Nov 20 Sri Lanka will restructure corporate taxes into two bands of 15 percent and 30 percent, the government said on Friday in its budget for 2016, from the earlier single rate of 28 percent.

The financial sector and the gaming industry will be subject to the peak rate of 30 percent, budget documents showed.

