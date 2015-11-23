BRIEF-Drone Racing League files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
Nov 23 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($313.10 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PUUau3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to The Walt Disney Company (Disney) and its subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.