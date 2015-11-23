Nov 23 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest $200 million in two industry funds

* Says unit plans to issue up to 2.4 billion yuan ($375.70 million) asset-backed securities

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan short-term bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ob6eY7; bit.ly/1YoZOYd; bit.ly/1ldq3Cu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)