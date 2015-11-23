BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Anxin Trust Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan ($78.27 million) in insurance firm Bohai Life
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N8afvy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates