BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for asset restructuring, shares to resume trading on Nov 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PJsTw0
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates