BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says unit gets regulatory approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kPFKQO
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates