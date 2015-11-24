UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Jee Automation Equipment to set up JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I7NKGO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3884 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.