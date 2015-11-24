** "Support fund" created by CSFC, funded by 50 securities firms, suggests a second weekly net sell for the week of Nov.23 - Daiwa

** "Support fund" should have recorded a 9 pct unrealised gain by Nov.23 - Daiwa

** China regulator eases net stocks purchase requirement for brokers - sources

** At the height of the equity panic in early July, Chinese brokerages pledged to purchase at least 120 bln yuan ($18.79 bln) of shares in a bid to stabilise the markets

** Selling of shares by the brokers, easing of purchase norms and IPO resumption raising hope regulators now see a normalised A-share market and may further formulate an exit plan for the brokers

** Shares of stock brokers including Haitong Securities and Huatai Securities on watch (bit.ly/1ffJF6I) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)