UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 155.3 million yuan ($24.31 million) in hospital operator for 66 percent stake, share trade to resume on Nov 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N5t9iq; bit.ly/1XbgrK2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3883 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.