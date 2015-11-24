** U.S. solar company's shares up 11 pct at $3.33
premarket, after rising as much as 19 pct on Monday
** Company plans to sell about 400 megawatts solar capacity
in India for roughly $350 mln as it looks to shed assets to
boost balance sheet
** SunEdison raised fresh liquidity concerns earlier this
month after revealing plans to stop asset sales to its
"yieldcos" amid weak market conditions, and potentially
terminate existing acquisition deals
** Company's CFO to take charge of its struggling yieldcos -
TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc -
after the units' chief executives step down
** Move suggests that the U.S. solar company could
potentially unify all its units under one company - that will
provide SunEdison more assets for sale, raising its cash flow
** 10 of 15 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold";
median PT $16
** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 85 pct this year