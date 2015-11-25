UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement on resort project in Henan province with investment of 350 million yuan ($54.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Xej7X5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3891 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.