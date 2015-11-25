BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for a commercial site in Guangzhou for 715.8 million yuan ($112.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LySv73
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.