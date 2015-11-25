BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says wins land auctions for a combined 7.6 billion yuan ($1.19 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MC7pxo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer