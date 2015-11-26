European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
** Expect the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect to be launched by Q2 - Macquarie
** Broker anticipates eligible southbound stocks will be expanded to include the Hang Seng Small Cap index
** Shenzhen-HK connect will provide a further catalyst for the re-rating of HK-listed China small caps
** Macquarie says the Shenzhen Component index will make up the eligible list for northbound flows
** Likes stocks with largest target upside - United Photovoltaics, Singyes Solar, Xinchen Power , Parkson and Hilong
** Stocks with the highest trading liquidity are Kingdee , Goldwind, Huadian Power, Huaneng Renewables and Huadian Fuxin
** Regulators move to defuse reports on Shenzhen-Hong Kong connect
** China aims to launch Hongkong-Shenzhen stock connect before yr-end - PBoC (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, April 4 British shares outperformed European peers on Tuesday, boosted by strength in energy and industrials, while South Africa exposed companies were under pressure after S&P downgraded the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.