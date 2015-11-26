** Expect the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect to be launched by Q2 - Macquarie

** Broker anticipates eligible southbound stocks will be expanded to include the Hang Seng Small Cap index

** Shenzhen-HK connect will provide a further catalyst for the re-rating of HK-listed China small caps

** Macquarie says the Shenzhen Component index will make up the eligible list for northbound flows

** Likes stocks with largest target upside - United Photovoltaics, Singyes Solar, Xinchen Power , Parkson and Hilong

** Stocks with the highest trading liquidity are Kingdee , Goldwind, Huadian Power, Huaneng Renewables and Huadian Fuxin

** Regulators move to defuse reports on Shenzhen-Hong Kong connect

** China aims to launch Hongkong-Shenzhen stock connect before yr-end - PBoC (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)