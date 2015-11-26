BANGKOK Nov 26 Thailand's Quality Houses Pcl
:
* The housing developer plans to spend 4 billion baht
($111.89 million) on land purchases in 2016, lower than 5
billion baht seen in 2015, company executives told a news
conference.
* Says expects company's debt to equity ratio of 1.1 times
next year versus 1.2 times this year.
* Says presales of its housing projects this year will fall
short of target of 23.6 billion baht ($660.14 million)
($1 = 35.7500 baht)
