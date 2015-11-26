Nov 26 Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc

* Says plans to acquire stakes in medical technology firm, investment JVs' assets for 5.05 billion yuan ($790.36 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund project, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jl5UsS

