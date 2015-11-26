Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost property unit's capital to 200 million yuan ($31.30 million) from 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1LB7Hk4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order