Nov 26 Zoneco Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.45 billion yuan ($226.93 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on November 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T6PwIH ;

($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi)