BRIEF-Sobha Ltd says co witnessed revival in demand in Delhi-NCR market
* Says in Q4, new sales volume of 723,265 sq ft valued at INR 5.05 billion
Nov 26 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of securities regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbZDy3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says in Q4, new sales volume of 723,265 sq ft valued at INR 5.05 billion
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: