UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 3 billion yuan commercial paper, 800 million yuan medium-term notes
* Says China Development Bank's investment unit to invest 20 million yuan in its Xinjiang bio-tech unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XvskoO; bit.ly/1MV4huG; bit.ly/1NbXGLi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources