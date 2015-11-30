BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
Nov 30 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
May 31, 2016 May 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.62
Net 1.75
Div 1,764 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.