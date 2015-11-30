BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay cash 0.21 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
Nov 30 (Reuters) Ad Me Teck Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months Year
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2 mln 5 mln
(-52.3 pct) (-37.3 pct) Operating loss 42 mln loss 51 mln
Recurring loss 42 mln loss 51 mln
Net loss 43 mln loss 51 mln
EPS loss 12.56 yen loss 24.16 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7778.T
March 23Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives leaders pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.