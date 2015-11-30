Italy - Factors to watch on March 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Citic Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest 260.5 million yuan ($40.72 million) in battery production firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XqZBa4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3973 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.