** Fashion retailer French Connection jumps as much
as c.15 pct in heavy volumes & on track for sharpest one-day
gain since early October after robust trading update
** Co posts UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales rise of 0.2
pct for 16 week ended Nov. 21, a swing from the 10.7 pct fall
reported for H1 & 6.1 pct drop reported last year
** French Connection, in the midst of a multi-year
turnaround programme, says it expects to close a further 7
non-contributing stores in H2 & announces renewal of its
furniture license deal with DFS
** Numis upgrades stock to "add" from "hold", encouraged
largely by the improved trading trend, accelerated closure of
loss-making stores & DFS deal
** More than 4.5 times a full day's avg volume traded
through in less than 1 hr of trade
** Besides the French Connection brand, which generates
nearly 90 pct of its rev, the co owns the wholesale-only Great
Plains ladies wear range. Its other brands are Toast and YMC.
** "We expect the results for the full year to be in line
with market expectations," CEO Stephen Marks says in a statement
** Stock down c.49 pct YTD
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)