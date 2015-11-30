** Fashion retailer French Connection jumps as much as c.15 pct in heavy volumes & on track for sharpest one-day gain since early October after robust trading update

** Co posts UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales rise of 0.2 pct for 16 week ended Nov. 21, a swing from the 10.7 pct fall reported for H1 & 6.1 pct drop reported last year

** French Connection, in the midst of a multi-year turnaround programme, says it expects to close a further 7 non-contributing stores in H2 & announces renewal of its furniture license deal with DFS

** Numis upgrades stock to "add" from "hold", encouraged largely by the improved trading trend, accelerated closure of loss-making stores & DFS deal

** More than 4.5 times a full day's avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr of trade

** Besides the French Connection brand, which generates nearly 90 pct of its rev, the co owns the wholesale-only Great Plains ladies wear range. Its other brands are Toast and YMC.

** "We expect the results for the full year to be in line with market expectations," CEO Stephen Marks says in a statement

** Stock down c.49 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)