UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire two electronics firms for a combined 428 million yuan ($66.89 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 380 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisitions, repay bank loans and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IuB6N5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.