BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 (Reuters) Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 6.43 6.46
Net 2.16 2.16
Div 2,120 yen 2,120 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.