BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
BANGKOK Dec 1 Thailand's Central Pattana Pcl :
* The shopping mall developer aimed for a revenue growth of 14-15 percent in 2016 versus 8-9 percent expected in 2015, a company executive told reporters.
* Says plans to invest 14-15 billion baht ($390.84 million-$418.76 million) next year, including two new shopping malls and three condominiums
* Says expects net profit growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.8200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.