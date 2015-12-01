BANGKOK Dec 1 Thailand's Central Pattana Pcl :

* The shopping mall developer aimed for a revenue growth of 14-15 percent in 2016 versus 8-9 percent expected in 2015, a company executive told reporters.

* Says plans to invest 14-15 billion baht ($390.84 million-$418.76 million) next year, including two new shopping malls and three condominiums

* Says plans to invest 14-15 billion baht ($390.84 million-$418.76 million) next year, including two new shopping malls and three condominiums

* Says expects net profit growth in 2015