BRIEF-Autek China's board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
Dec 1 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says it and unit Livzon Pharma plan to invest 600 million yuan ($93.77 million) in biotech unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NkuRwl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax