Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo board to weigh potential sale of Internet business during series of meetings beginning Wednesday through Friday- WSJ citing sources
* Yahoo board expected to discuss whether to proceed with plan to spin off more than $30 bln in shares of Alibaba, find a buyer for core business, or both - WSJ
Source: (on.wsj.com/1PZvqT9)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.