Dec 1 Citigroup Inc plans to keep its
bonus pool for traders and bankers unchanged from last year,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank has informed senior managers about its decision,
but it may still change the decision depending on market
performance in December, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1NmLqI7)
Reuters could not immediately reach Citigroup for a comment
outside regular business hours.
Citigroup's decision comes at a time when U.S. regulators
are set to finalize rules for bankers' bonuses.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is also planning to leave its
bonus pool unchanged.
But other U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs have
announced plans to reduce their bonus compensation from last
year by as much as 16 percent, as trading revenue plunges.
European bankers too face a cut in bonuses as the industry
struggles with lower trading revenues. Bonuses in Britain's
finance industry fell 10 percent to 13.6 billion pounds ($20.49
billion), figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics
showed.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said
last month that bankers, even after the financial crisis, are
still paid too much and that he is in favor of claw-backs.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)