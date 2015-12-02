(Refiles with added link)

Dec 2 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says to invest 1.19 billion yuan ($185.98 million) to upgrade unit's production line

* Says unit plans to invest 3.2 billion yuan to set up a hospital in Hefei city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HGtUTa; bit.ly/1Nns3OZ

