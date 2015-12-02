BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016
Dec 2 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.8 billion yuan ($750.15 million) in private placement of shares to fund property projects
* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tkmx4t; bit.ly/1Iozb1U
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016