Dec 2 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co Ltd

* Says it and unit plan to acquire Ningbo Dingliang Huitong Equity Investment Center for 8.3 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field projects, boost capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l7cc1f

