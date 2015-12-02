BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to acquire Ningbo Dingliang Huitong Equity Investment Center for 8.3 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field projects, boost capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l7cc1f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
