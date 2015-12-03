Dec 3 General Electric Co
* Announced MOU for potential sale of equipment finance and
receivable finance businesses in France and Germany to Banque
Fédérative Du Crédit Mutuel
* Potential sale represents ending net investment of about
$7.5 billion
* GE enters into exclusive discussions with BFCM (credit
mutuel group) for the sale of its equipment finance and
receivable finance businesses in Germany and France
* Says JP Morgan and Barclays Capital provided financial
advice to GE
* Says the proposed transaction will be submitted to the
relevant works councils for their information and consultation
* Says completion of the transaction would also be subject
to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals
