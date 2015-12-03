** Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread up 2.5 pct, top FTSE-100 gainer as Credit Suisse raises TP on stock to 5800p from 5500p & adds stock to its global and Europe focus lists

** Brokerage says good time for investors to back co as shares still offer value despite being at a 13 pct premium to UK market. Broker notes stock has been relatively cheaper just 7 pct of the time in the last 10 years

** Whitbread in Oct said on track to deliver FY results in line with expectation, after posting robust H1 results

** Sentiment on stock already largely skewed towards the positive side with 12 of 22 brokerages rating the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 3 "sell" or lower

** Bullish comments push stock to high of 4812p, past the Starmine Intrinsic Value estimate of 4800.13p

** Nearly a fifth of a full day's avg volume traded through in the first 40 mins