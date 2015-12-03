** Goldman Sachs shuffles retail stocks, saying that online
sales channel cannibalizing store-based sales is starting to
become the norm & could lead to tough time for many
brick-and-mortar businesses
** Brokerage upgrades Inditex, Next, XXL
, Europris to "buy", while downgrading H&M
, AB Foods, Debenhams to "sell"
** Biggest loser on the list by a wide margin, Debenhams,
Britain's second-largest department store group, down over 6 pct
& top loser on the FTSE-250 midcap index as Goldman says
its earnings growth outlook looks modest by European standard
** Brokerage says Norway's XXL has a sustainable competitive
advantage as its low cost model allows it to remain c.11 pct-20
pct cheaper than rivals, sending stock up 4 pct to become top
gainer among shuffled cos
** Inditex, Next up more than 1 pct & AB Foods down 1 pct
** Online sales grabbing share from brick-and-mortar sales
most evident during the recently concluded Black Friday weekend
of sales in the U.S.
