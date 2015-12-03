BRIEF-Rupert Resources announces appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer
* Rupert resources announces appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer
Dec 3 Zhuhai Port Co Ltd
* Says unit to cooperate with Coca-Cola in Zhuhai on logistics
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HHJwWy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rupert resources announces appointment of James Withall as Chief Executive Officer
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020