UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 61.5 percent stake in gene engineering firm for 700 million yuan ($109.42 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ly3FUp; bit.ly/1XJvkOz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.