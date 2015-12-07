Dec 7 Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire chip technology firm for about 620.1 million yuan ($96.78 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YT6yOh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)