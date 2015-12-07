Dec 7 Enjoyor Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire technology related assets with an initial transaction price of 298 million yuan ($46.50 million)via cash and share issue

* Says plans placement of shares to raise 181 million yuan to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YTcMOc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)