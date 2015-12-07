Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Luxshare Precision
* Says plans to issue up to 1.9 billion yuan ($296.50 million) commercial paper
* Says unit plans to invest up to 800 million yuan in Taiwan's Merry Electronics
* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QqwLRx; bit.ly/1LY41JE; bit.ly/1m6sTtJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order