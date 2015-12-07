BRIEF-Ciber Inc on March 22, 2017 entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 22, 2017 Ciber, Inc entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - sec filing
Dec 7 Zhejiang Talent Television&Film Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Dec 8 pending announcement related to share issue of up to 1 billion yuan ($156.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PParlY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Blucora inc files for offering of up to 1.8 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2o89QEo) Further company coverage: