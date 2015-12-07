Fitch Affirms Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal's IDRs at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal's (BPDC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's short-term Foreign and Local currency IDRs at 'B' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, VR,