BRIEF-Touchcorp Ltd says merger with Afterpay to proceed; Nick Molnar to be CEO of new co
* Two companies have agreed to merge under a new Australian holding company called "Afterpay Touch Group Limited"
(Adds company forecast) Dec 8 (Reuters)- eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Jan 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.03 3.72 7.00 - 7.50
(+35.2 pct) (+36.5 - +46.2 pct) Operating loss 82 mln 302 mln loss 200 mln - 0 mln Recurring loss 80 mln 303 mln loss 200 mln - 0 mln Net loss 88 mln 203 mln loss 128 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 17.23 yen 44.39 yen loss 27.85 yen - 0.00 yen EPS Diluted 43.02 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - eBook Initiative Japan Co.,Ltd.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3658.T
March 30 Fujian Newland Computer Co * Says it will pay 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hWz9T9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)