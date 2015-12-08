BRIEF-Hotelest posts FY group pre-tax profit of 67.6 mln rupees
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 8 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
* Says deputy general manager Li Zipeng resigns as investigated by authorities for suspected serious discipline breaches
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XY5FSi
* FY net loss 770,928 dinars versus loss of 7.4 million dinars year ago