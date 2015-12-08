Dec 8 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Nov contract sales at 12.6 billion yuan ($1.96 billion), up 0.84 percent y/y

* Says obtains land sites for a combined 11.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IR9Jg8; bit.ly/1Qc2tDw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4168 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)